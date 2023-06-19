 Skip navigation
Jaguars could avoid temporary move, but renovation would take longer and cost $190 million more

  
Published June 19, 2023 08:44 AM
June 14, 2023 12:31 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the talents of Fred Taylor, Maurice Jones-Drew, John Henderson, Rashean Mathis and Jalen Ramsey to decide the greatest Jags' non-QB of the 21st century.

As the Jaguars explore potential alternate locations for two years of home games if/when they strike a deal to renovate their Jacksonville stadium, there’s an option that doesn’t involve moving at all.

Per Gene Frenette for the Florida Times-Union, via Sports Business Daily, the Jaguars could play at home while the renovation happens. However, the process would last four years -- and it would cost an extra $190 million.

It also would, as Frenette explained it, result in “less parking on game day,” along with “construction dust.” It also “would likely wreak havoc for fans maneuvering around some parts of the stadium.”

The current target for two-year relocation (likely to Gainesville, Orlando, or Daytona) would be 2026 and 2027. A stay-at-home renovation would last from 2026 through 2029.

None of this becomes relevant until the Jaguars and the local politicians come up with a plan for sharing the costs of the renovated stadium and surrounding entertainment district. It’s expected to cost $2 billion, with the team supposedly willing to share the expenses on a 50-50 basis.

So it’s going to take $1 billion in taxpayer money to get this done, and to secure the team’s long-term future in Jacksonville.