Jaguars extend C.J. Beathard

C.J. Beathard is set for another year as Trevor Lawrence’s backup.

The Jaguars announced a contract extension with Beathard today. He had been slated to hit free agency on March 15.

Beathard has spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars, and although he has barely played in Jacksonville, the coaching staff has indicated they’re pleased with his work as the No. 2 quarterback behind Lawrence on the depth chart.

The 29-year-old Beathard was a 2017 third-round pick of the 49ers who started 12 games in three seasons in San Francisco before signing with Jacksonville.