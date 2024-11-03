Jaguars gain 31 first-half yards, trail Eagles 16-0 at halftime

The Eagles defense and special teams led the home team to a 16-0 lead over the Jaguars at halftime.

The Jaguars finished the first half with only 31 yards and one first down on 17 plays, turning it over twice. They also punted three times and turned it over on downs.

Trevor Lawrence completed only 4 of 10 passes for 23 yards and an interception, with Eagles linebacker Zack Baun picking him 1:38 left. The Eagles converted with a seven-play, 42-yard drive as Saquon Barkley scored his second touchdown on a 19-yard run on third-and-17.

Barkley also had a 20-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Hurts, who was 13-of-16 for 116 yards.

Hurts failed on a two-point conversion from the 1 after a penalty on the Jaguars, who stopped the Brotherly Shove. The Eagles had converted 85 percent of their quarterback push plays this season.

Philadelphia had three possessions start in Jacksonville territory — at the 20, 39 and 42 — scoring two touchdowns and turning it over on downs. The Eagles had two possessions Sunday before the Jaguars even had one after Austin Trammell fumbled a punt that Sydney Brown recovered for the Eagles at the Jacksonville 20.

Barkley has 13 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.

He had one of the plays of the year with a spin move and a backward hurdle over a Jaguars player for a 14-yard gain on a catch-and-run.