Jaguars hopeful Trevor Lawrence will return this week

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the first game of his career Sunday, sitting out with a sprained right AC joint. The Jaguars hope to have him this week in a game they need to win for the AFC South title.

“It [Lawrence’s shoulder] is definitely improving,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said, via Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union. “I would expect him to potentially get more practice time this week and hopefully he’s in a position to play in this game.”

Pederson said Lawrence is day to day as he continues treatment and rehab on his sprained right shoulder.

Lawrence had started 49 consecutive games since the Jaguars drafted him first overall in 2021 before his injury in Week 16 against the Buccaneers.

C.J. Beathard started in his stead against the Panthers and completed 17 of 24 passes for 178 yards.