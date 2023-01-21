Jaguars’ Josh Allen: “We’re going to win this game”

As he prepares for the biggest game of his NFL career, Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen is feeling confident.

Allen spoke with Rodney Harrison on today’s Football Night in America pregame show, and he said he and his teammates aren’t satisfied with just making it to the divisional round.

“We didn’t come this far to come this far. We’re going to win this game. That’s our mentality. We’re going to win. We’re going to win,” Allen said.

Not many people believe the 9.5-point underdog Jaguars are going to win. But Allen pressuring Patrick Mahomes will be an important part of any path to victory the Jaguars may have.