Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it.

Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.

But given the magnitude of the game, it’s hard to envision Lawrence not being on the field this weekend.

Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the regular season.

The Jaguars have also listed offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen), receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), receiver Kendrick Pryor (shoulder), and long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) as questionable.

While kicker Riley Paterson missed Wednesday’s practice with a right knee injury, he has no status and is expected to play on Saturday.