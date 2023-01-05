Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker as questionable for Saturday

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been on the injury report for several weeks with a toe injury that limits his time on the practice field, but it’s yet to get in the way of him appearing in any games.

Lawrence has followed the same track this week and there’s no signal that his status for Saturday night’s game against the Titans is any doubt. Lawrence has still been listed as questionable for the game, however.

The Jaguars win the AFC South if they win at home on Saturday, so it’s probably a safe bet that Lawrence will be there.

Linebacker Travon Walker (ankle) leads the list of other questionable players for the Jags. Long snapper Ross Matiscik (back), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen, ankle), defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder), and safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder) make up the rest of the group.