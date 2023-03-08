Jaguars make Shaquill Griffin’s release official

The Jaguars made cornerback Shaquill Griffin’s release official Wednesday afternoon.

They announced the roster move in a 12-word sentence.

Griffin’s release will save the Jaguars $13.1 million against the cap with $4 million in dead cap money.

Griffin had one year remaining on his contract.

He is coming off a back injury that limited him to five games in 2022. In two seasons with Jacksonville, Griffin recorded 11 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Griffin, a third-round selection in 2017, spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks. He appeared in 57 games for Seattle, with 53 starts, and totaled 58 passes defensed and six interceptions.