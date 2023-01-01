 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars rout Texans 31-3, move on to AFC South title game

  
Published January 1, 2023 10:57 AM
nbc_pft_week17ripthrough_221230
December 30, 2022 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King rip through some of the biggest storylines in the NFL in Week 17, from Geno Smith's revenge game against the Jets to the Lions needing a win at home against the Bears.

The Jaguars will be riding a four-game winning streak into next weekend’s AFC South title game.

Jacksonville took a lead on their first offensive possession and never looked back against the Texans on Sunday. The 31-3 win moves them to 8-8 on the season and a win or tie against the Titans next weekend will give them their first division title since the 2017 season.

It would also be the first time they’ve made the playoffs since that season and even playing for that opportunity makes Doug Pederson’s first year as their head coach a major success. The season has also been a much better one for quarterback Trevor Lawrence as he has rebounded from a rough rookie year with Urban Meyer on the sideline and looked much more like the future star he was believed to be coming out of Clemson.

Lawrence was 17-of-21 for 152 yards and an interception on Sunday before C.J. Beathard came in to give him some rest in the second half. Running back Travis Etienne ran nine times for 108 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown, and he caught three passes for 32 yards.

The other Jags offensive touchdowns came on runs by JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner. Cornerback Tyson Campbell returned a fumble by Texans quarterback Davis Mills for the other touchdown. Defensive end Josh Allen forced that fumble on his sixth sack of the season.

Pederson and the Jags will be looking for more plays like that from the defense next weekend and a little more from Lawrence in the passing game. Should they get those things, playoff football will have a good chance of returning to Jacksonville.