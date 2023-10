The Jaguars took the opening kickoff and had no problems getting to the end zone, facing only one third down.

The 10-play, 75-yard drive ate 5:16 off the clock.

Travis Etienne ran it in from the 2, giving Jacksonville a 7-0 lead.

Trevor Lawrence, who is playing with a knee injury, went 5-of-6 for 60 yards and had a 9-yard run.

Evan Engram caught two passes for 24 yards.