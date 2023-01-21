Jaguars start fourth quarter with touchdown drive

The Jaguars’ best drive of the day came at a big time.

To start the fourth quarter, Jacksonville marched down the field on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Travis Etienne running into the end zone from four yards out.

The Chiefs’ lead is now down to 20-17.

With Patrick Mahomes hobbling on an injured ankle, it’s not going to be easy for the Chiefs to hold this lead. The Jaguars are very much alive.