Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jaguars start fourth quarter with touchdown drive

  
Published January 21, 2023 01:53 PM
nbc_snf_mahomesq1injv2_230121
January 21, 2023 05:21 PM
Patrick Mahomes goes down after trying to complete a pass between two Jaguars defenders near midfield and comes up limping after one of them lands directly on the QB's ankle.

The Jaguars’ best drive of the day came at a big time.

To start the fourth quarter, Jacksonville marched down the field on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Travis Etienne running into the end zone from four yards out.

The Chiefs’ lead is now down to 20-17.

With Patrick Mahomes hobbling on an injured ankle, it’s not going to be easy for the Chiefs to hold this lead. The Jaguars are very much alive.