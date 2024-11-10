 Skip navigation
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Jaguars take 7-3 lead into halftime

  
Published November 10, 2024 02:26 PM

The Jaguars only put together one good drive in the first half of Sunday’s home game against the Vikings, but that was enough to give them a lead at halftime.

Quarterback Mac Jones plunged into the end zone from a yard out to cap a 70-yard drive late in the first quarter and that lifted the Jaguars to a 7-3 lead that they would carry into the break.

The Vikings had two opportunities to move back into the lead, but Sam Darnold threw a pair of picks. Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell batted a ball into linebacker Foye Oluokun’s hands for the first and defensive back Montaric Brown stepped in front of a pass to Justin Jefferson in the end zone. Brown looked like he might have used the ground to control the ball, but replays were inconclusive and the call stood.

Darnold is 12-of-20 for 119 yards overall and Jones is 8-of-12 for 73 yards in his first start since joining the Jaguars. The Vikings will get the ball coming out of halftime and they’ll be hoping to keep it out of the Jaguars’ hands this time around.