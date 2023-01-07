 Skip navigation
Top News

Jaguars take first lead of the night on a defensive score

  
Published January 7, 2023 06:01 PM
nbc_csu_titansatjags_230105
January 5, 2023 12:01 PM
The AFC South is on the line for the Titans and Jags, and despite Mike Florio and Chris Simms both backing Jacksonville, they explain why the Titans could give them trouble.

The Titans were running the ball and threatening to run down the clock enough to give the Jaguars just one more chance to take the lead. Now, the Titans might have only once chance left to regain the lead.

The Jaguars took their first lead of the night on Rayshawn Jenkins’ strip-sack of Joshua Dobbs. Josh Allen picked up the ball on the bounce and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.

It has Jacksonville up 20-16 with 2:51 left.

Dobbs has played a solid game but has two costly turnovers. An interception led to a field goal and now the fumble has given the Jaguars a late lead.

The Titans have outgained the Jaguars 296 to 226, with Derrick Henry rushing for 109 yards on 30 carries.

Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick, has been a force with four tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. He’s also drawn a couple of penalties.