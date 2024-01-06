Jaguars to activate Christian Kirk for Sunday

The Jaguars will have Christian Kirk available for Sunday’s regular-season finale.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jacksonville is activating Kirk off of injured reserve after he missed time to undergo core muscle surgery.

Kirk was a limited participant in all three days of practice this week.

In 12 games this season, Kirk has 57 receptions for 787 yards with three touchdowns.

It’s still unclear whether or not the Jaguars will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence available for Sunday. After missing the first game of his career last week due to a right shoulder injury, Lawrence was limited in practice all week again and is listed as questionable. Head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence could be a game-time decision against Tennessee.