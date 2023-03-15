 Skip navigation
Jaguars to re-sign Tevaughn Campbell to a one-year deal

  
Published March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023
The Jaguars did not tender restricted free agent Tevaughn Campbell. They instead have agreed to terms with him on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He joined the Jaguars off the Raiders’ practice squad Oct. 26 and played five games. Campbell totaled three tackles, while playing 31 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams.

The Jets signed Campbell in 2019 after he played in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes.

The Jets cut him out of the preseason, but he landed on the Chargers’ practice squad.

Campbell played 30 games with 11 starts in 2020-21 with the Chargers and totaled 62 tackles, one interception, one touchdown, seven passes defensed and three forced fumbles.