Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jaguars up 14-0 after long Travis Etienne TD

  
Published January 1, 2023 08:59 AM
December 30, 2022 07:51 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King react to Joshua Dobbs' performance in the Titans' Thursday night loss to the Cowboys and what it means for Malik Willis' future in Tennessee.

The Jaguars don’t need a win on Sunday to win the AFC South, but they’re well on their way to getting one anyway.

Running back Travis Etienne ran 62 yards for a touchdown one play after a Texans punt in the second quarter and the Jags are up 14-0 with just over 12 minutes left to play in the first half.

The first Jaguars touchdown also came on the ground. Running back JaMycal Hasty scored from five yards out to cap the first Jacksonville possession of the afternoon.

Trevor Lawrence is 8-of-10 for 48 yards, including two completions to Christian Kirk. They covered 21 yards, which means Kirk has his first 1,000-yard season .