Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jaguars waive E.J. Perry

  
Published March 7, 2023 11:34 AM
nbc_pft_ridleyreinstated_230307
March 7, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how much of a difference-maker Calvin Ridley will be with the Jags this season, after missing the 2022 NFL season due to a gambling suspension.

The Jaguars trimmed a quarterback from their roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have waived E.J. Perry from their 90-man roster. Perry spent last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad and was signed to a future contract in January.

Perry initially agreed to sign with the Eagles after going undrafted last year, but opted not to do so once the Eagles agreed to a deal with another rookie. He signed with the Jaguars a short time later.

The Jaguars re-signed C.J. Beathard earlier this year, so he’s in line to return as Trevor Lawrence’s backup in 2023. Nathan Rourke is now the only other quarterback under contract in Jacksonville.