Jaguars waive E.J. Perry

The Jaguars trimmed a quarterback from their roster on Tuesday.
The team announced that they have waived E.J. Perry from their 90-man roster. Perry spent last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad and was signed to a future contract in January.
Perry initially agreed to sign with the Eagles after going undrafted last year, but opted not to do so once the Eagles agreed to a deal with another rookie. He signed with the Jaguars a short time later.
The Jaguars re-signed C.J. Beathard earlier this year, so he’s in line to return as Trevor Lawrence’s backup in 2023. Nathan Rourke is now the only other quarterback under contract in Jacksonville.