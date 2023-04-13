Jaguars waive Willie Johnson

The Jaguars dropped a wide receiver from their roster on Wednesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brought word that the team waived Willie Johnson. The move came with a failed physical designation.

Johnson signed with the Jaguars after a tryout at last year’s rookie minicamp and remained with the team through the preseason. He caught three passes for 53 yards and then spent the regular season on injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.

The Jaguars added Calvin Ridley in a trade last season, but he did not play due to a gambling suspension. He’s been reinstated and is expected to head up their wide receiver group along with Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.