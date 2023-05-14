 Skip navigation
Jaguars wrap up draft class by signing Anton Harrison, Tyler Lacy

  
Published May 14, 2023 11:35 AM

The Jaguars have signed all 13 of this year’s draft picks.

First-round pick Anton Harrison and fourth-round pick Tyler Lacy were the last two unsigned picks and the Jaguars announced that both of them agreed to deals on Sunday. The announcement came after the Jaguars spent the weekend welcoming their entire rookie class for minicamp.

Harrison started at left tackle for Oklahoma the last two years and he reflected on the start of his transition to the professional ranks this weekend.

“It’s definitely different ,” Harrison said, via the team’s website. “I’d say it’s more intense. You have a better, higher-level skill with defense and offense. It’s just a high IQ everybody out there. It’s definitely a higher intensity. It’s great just to be out here, finally back on the field, learning from the coaches and the older guys. It’s definitely good to be out here.”

Lacy had 27 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks while starting at defensive tackle for Oklahoma State last year.