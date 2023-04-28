Jahmyr Gibbs “shocked” to go to the Lions with the 12th pick

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was as surprised as you were that the Lions selected him with the 12th overall choice. He was chatting with friends, bidding time, when his phone rang.

Gibbs said he was “shocked.”

“Yeah, I thought like in the 20s because that’s where it is usually for running backs,” Gibbs said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Gibbs was the second running back selected behind Bijan Robinson, who went to the Falcons at No. 8. He joins a top-five offense that already has D’Andre Swift and David Montgomery at the position.

Gibbs rushed for 2,132 yards in his career and caught 103 passes for 1,212 yards while scoring 23 total touchdowns. He split time at the position at both Georgia Tech (2020-21) and Alabama (2022).

“I feel great,” Gibbs said. “I didn’t know I would get picked as high as I did because running backs don’t get picked as high in this new age and new era of the NFL draft, but it was pretty shocking to me. But I’m grateful for the city of Detroit.”

He is the highest drafted running back by the Lions since Barry Sanders in 1989.