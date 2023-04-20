 Skip navigation
Jahmyr Gibbs the betting favorite to be second running back drafted

  
Published April 20, 2023 05:05 AM
Bijan Robinson of Texas is a lock to be the first running back selected in the 2023 NFL draft, and will probably be the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall in 2018. But who will be the second running back picked?

Jahmyr Gibbs seems to be separating himself from the rest of the pack and is now listed at Draft Kings as a -330 favorite to be the second running back drafted.

Gibbs played two seasons at Georgia Tech and one season at Alabama and was a big-play runner, a good receiver and a good kickoff returner.

After Gibbs, the player viewed as next-most likely to be the second running back drafted is UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, whose odds are at +330. Everyone else is an extreme long shot; Tulane’s Tyjae Spears and Texas A&M’s Devon Achane are next at +3000.