Jake Elliott named NFC special teams player of the week
Published January 11, 2023 03:55 AM
The Eagles were once again less than impressive in their Week 18 win, and Mike Florio and Myles Simmons agree that the first-round bye is crucial for Philly to reset.
The Eagles were able to defeat the Giants and clinch the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed and they needed several Jake Elliott kicks to do it.
Elliott has now been named NFC special teams player of the week for his performance.
He hit all five of his field goals from 32, 52, 39, 54, and 22 yards. He also nailed the extra point after Boston Scott’s 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
In his sixth year kicking for the Eagles, Elliott finished the season 20-of-23 on field goals and 51-of-53 on extra points. No one attempted or made more extra points than Elliott in 2022.
He also sent 69 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.