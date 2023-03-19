 Skip navigation
Jake McQuaide signs with Lions

  
Published March 19, 2023 06:51 PM
March 15, 2023 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Detroit Lions' acquisition of David Montgomery, despite their current duo of Deandre Swift and Jamaal Williams, and the likelihood that Williams will leave.

The Lions worked out long snapper Jake McQuaide on Saturday.

The team agreed to terms with him on a one-year, $1.317 million deal, with a $152,500 signing bonus, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

McQuaide, 35, spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys. He tore a triceps that required surgery and ended his 2022 season in a Week 4 game against the Commanders.

It was the first games he has missed in an 11-year career that began as an undrafted free agent with the Rams.

McQuaide played in two Pro Bowls during his nine seasons with the Rams.