Jakeem Grant carted after opening kick return, ruled out with knee injury

It appears Jakeem Grant has suffered another serious leg injury.

Grant was carted off the field after going down on Cleveland’s opening kick return against Kansas City on Saturday afternoon.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Grant’s right leg was placed in an air cast before he was taken off the field.

The Browns quickly ruled Grant out with a knee injury.

Grant had been working his way back from an Achilles tear suffered during training camp last August. He was expected to be Cleveland’s returner.