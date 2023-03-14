 Skip navigation
Jakob Johnson agrees to one-year deal to return to Raiders

  
Published March 14, 2023 04:30 PM
nbc_pft_jimmygraiders_230314
March 14, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Jimmy Garoppolo’s reported three-year, $72.27 million contract with the Raiders and discuss why it’s a “win-win” for both parties.

The Raiders are bringing back fullback Jakob Johnson on a one-year deal, according to his agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Johnson, 28, followed Josh McDaniels from New England and appeared in all 17 games with nine starts in 2022. He played 301 offensive snaps, which was 27 percent of the team’s offensive plays, and saw another 151 on special teams.

Johnson spent his first three seasons with the Patriots.

He has 18 touches for 93 yards and a touchdown in his career and five tackles on special teams, including three last season.

Johnson, who was born in Stuttgart, Germany, began his college career as a defensive lineman at the University of Tennessee before moving to tight end. The Patriots turned him into a fullback.