Jakobi Meyers on his failed lateral last season: That was a humbling experience

  
Published March 16, 2023 01:16 PM
March 15, 2023 12:56 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms break down Darren Waller's trade to the Giants and how the opening of free agency has played out for both New York and the Raiders.

Jakobi Meyers is joining the Raiders after four seasons with the Patriots. Among his 60 career games was one against the Raiders last season he would rather forget.

But no one will let him.

Meyers, who signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Raiders, received a question about . . . that play.

“I was waiting on this. Thank you . I appreciate you,” Meyers said, joking, via CBS Boston.

In Week 14, Rhamondre Stevenson went 23 yards on the final play of regulation before lateraling to Meyers. Meyers attempted a throw-back pass to Mac Jones, but Raiders defensive lineman intercepted it and returned it for an improbable walk-off touchdown.

“That was a humbling experience. As a man, as a football player, that was just tough,” Meyers said. “I knew what it meant to the team I was on at the time, so it really hurt me because family is really big for me. When I went through it, in the moment, my heart was broken. But days after, just seeing how guys rallied around me, it built me up as a person.

“So now I know whenever one of my teammates messes up, who I want to be in the situation. How I want to help them and what type of love, what type of support I want to give.”

Meyers said he truly can’t explain the play and why he did what he did.

“Now, if you ask me directly what happened, I don’t know. That’s the truth,” Meyers said. “I really don’t know. It just. . . . I had the ball, and then I didn’t have the ball. That was the end of it. But as far as growth, it taught me a lot about myself and how I want to help people in the future.”