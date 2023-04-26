 Skip navigation
Jalen Carter favored to go No. 5 as Pete Carroll looks to bolster Seahawks’ defensive line

  
Published April 26, 2023 06:18 AM
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is favored to be the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he fits the profile of what the Seahawks have said they need to do better.

Carter’s odds to go No. 5 are at +100 at Draft Kings and -115 at FanDuel. The Seahawks own the fifth overall pick, and head coach Pete Carroll has talked about the importance of improving the defensive line.

“We are going to have to become more dynamic up front . We have to,” Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. “We have to rush the passer better, we have to be more of a factor when they are doubling us, we have to split double teams, and all of those things. . . . In years past when we were really on it defensively, we had seven or eight guys that you had to deal with and some problem guys up front. We did it a little bit differently back then, but you have to have issues that you cause for the opponent. We have to get better.”

Based purely on talent, Carter is undoubtedly an elite draft prospect. Off-field concerns and a poor Pro Day workout have led some to question whether he’s worth taking with a Top 5 pick. But the odds suggest he’ll be one of the first players to hear his name called on Thursday night.