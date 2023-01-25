 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown not on Eagles’ practice report

  
Published January 25, 2023 11:14 AM
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown both said Wednesday they were good to go for this week. The team’s practice report confirmed that.

Neither player is on the practice report.

Hurts missed two games after injuring his right shoulder in Week 15. He returned in Week 18 but didn’t come off the practice report until last week.

Hurts said Wednesday that he’s “felt better , but it doesn’t really matter.”

Brown appeared to be dealing with a lower body injury late in Saturday’s win over the Giants, but the injury was not disclosed and apparently won’t be. He called himself “good to go .”

Every player on the Eagles’ 53-player roster took part in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice. Only right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) were limited.

That’s good news for Maddox, who has not played since a toe injury on Christmas Eve against the Cowboys.