Jalen Hurts deal isn’t finalized yet

We’re waiting to get the full and complete details of the new Jalen Hurts contract. For now, though, the details aren’t available.

They aren’t available because the contract still hasn’t been finalized, per a league source with knowledge of the situation.

There’s no reason to think it won’t be. Sometimes, there are random details that need to be resolved. The goal was, presumably, to have a deal in principle before the start of the team’s offseason program.

For now, we know that it’s five new years at an average of $51 million per year, and it’s a six-year, $259.3 million deal.

We had a few other preliminary details earlier, and the cap numbers through 2026 permitted some cash flow reverse engineering .

When the final details emerge, the key factors will be: (1) signing bonus; (2) full guarantee at signing; (3) the timing for the conversion of injury guarantees to full guarantees; and (4) the opening of the practical window for the Eagles to tear up the deal, if the team so chooses.