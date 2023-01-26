 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts: It’s a cool honor to be an MVP finalist

  
Published January 26, 2023 02:35 AM
The NFL and the Associated Press announced finalists for the league’s year-end awards on Wednesday and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is up for two of them.

Hurts is in the running for offensive player of the year and MVP, which will be awarded at the NFL Honors show on February 9 ahead of the Super Bowl. Hurts was informed about being in the running for MVP at his Wednesday press conference.

“I put the work in. I think it’s a cool honor ,” Hurts said, via the team’s website. “I really don’t have much to say about it. I’m at a loss for words for it, to be honest.”

The awards put a wrap on the season, but Hurts and the Eagles still have goals to reach on the field. Hurts quickly pivoted to that after touching on the prizes for his individual efforts.

“I think as a team, we’ve come a very long way and the beautiful thing about everything is that we’ve continued to just try and climb,” Hurts said. “I tell them [teammates] all the time, ‘There is no point when you have arrived, there’s only the journey,’ and we just want to continue to live on that journey, definitely taking steps in the right direction, making daily deposits, and putting the work in every day, staying true to ourselves and our process.”

Hurts isn’t considered a favorite for either award and he’ll be hoping to skip the ceremony altogether while in Arizona with his eyes on a different prize.