Jalen Hurts: I’ve got a bounty on me every week, so I’m just going to play my game

  
Published January 17, 2023 09:31 AM
January 9, 2023 09:05 AM
The Eagles were once again less than impressive in their Week 18 win, and Mike Florio and Myles Simmons agree that the first-round bye is crucial for Philly to reset.

Jalen Hurts missed two of the Eagles’ last three regular-season games with his right shoulder injury. But head coach Nick Sirianni said on Tuesday that Hurts will be back to practicing in full as the club begins to get ready for Saturday’s matchup with the Giants.

Hurts said in his own Tuesday press conference that he’s “feeling good,” though he said he doesn’t have a sense for how much the bye week of rest helped his shoulder recover.

He also noted that he’s not going to worry about the Giants targeting his injured shoulder as he plays this weekend’s game.

“It’s football,” Hurts said. “I’ve got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field, so I’m going to go out there and just play my game. Whatever happens, happens.”

Hurts didn’t play in Philadelphia’s Week 16 loss to Dallas and Week 17 loss to New Orleans. In the Week 18 victory over the Giants, Hurts completed 20-of-35 passes for 229 yards with an interception. He rushed nine times for just 13 yards in that contest.

We’ll see how Hurts’ shoulder affects his play on Saturday night.