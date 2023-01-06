 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts listed as questionable

  
Published January 6, 2023 11:05 AM
nbc_csu_eaglesgiants_2315
January 5, 2023 12:48 PM
The Eagles have to win to ensure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Giants have reasons to "call off the dogs" and rest their starters. Can Philadelphia finish enter the postseason with a bounce back win?

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is trending in the right direction to return from his sprained right shoulder for Sunday’s game against the Giants, but the team isn’t willing to rule him in for that game just yet.

Hurts was a limited participant in practice again on Friday and the Eagles have listed him as questionable to play. Hurts has missed the last two games and Gardner Minshew would be in position to play again if he does not get the green light.

The Eagles will be the NFC East champions and the top seed in the entire conference with a win. The Giants are locked into the fifth seed and ruled out a couple of key defensive players due to injury on Friday.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley (wrist), right tackle Lane Johnson (groin), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe), defensive end Janarius Robinson (ankle), and defensive end Josh Sweat (neck) are out for the Eagles.

The Eagles also announced that they have waived guard Sua Opeta. They have safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn on their way back from injured reserve, so the roster spot could filled in short order.