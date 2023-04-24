 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts: Money is nice, championships are better

  
Published April 24, 2023 07:37 AM
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ new contract will pay him very well, but his vision for the future isn’t limited to his bank account.

During a press conference on Monday, Hurts was asked why he didn’t push for a fully guaranteed contract while negotiating with the team. Hurts said it “takes a village” to build a team as special as the one the Eagles had during last season’s run to the Super Bowl and that his goal was to do what he could to ensure that the team remains a top contender for as long as possible.

“Money is nice, championships are better,” Hurts said.

There’s no contract that Hurts could sign that would keep everyone in place in Philadelphia and this offseason has seen a number of key players leave for other teams, but the Eagles clearly believe that Hurts’ presence and the overall makeup of the organization is a match that will make for a lot more success in the future.