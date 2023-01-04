 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jalen Hurts officially limited in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published January 4, 2023 11:45 AM
January 4, 2023 03:47 PM
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss how the NFL might proceed forward in altering the schedule in the wake of the Bills-Bengals postponement, including using team's winning percentage.

The Eagles list quarterback Jalen Hurts as limited in Wednesday’s practice, the third consecutive limited practice he has had. He missed the past two games with his right shoulder injury, and the Eagles lost both games.

Hurts had returned to practice last Thursday but again was inactive on game day.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Hurts took first-team reps in the walkthrough. So, despite Nick Sirianni not revealing anything about Hurts’ availability for Sunday, it appears the quarterback is moving closer to a return.

The Eagles need a win to clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew took six sacks and went 18-of-32 for 274 yards with one touchdown and a pick-six in the loss to the Saints.

The Eagles list right tackle Lane Johnson (groin), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe), cornerback Zech McPhearson (illness) and defensive end Josh Sweat (neck) as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley (wrist) and running back Miles Sanders (knee) were limited.