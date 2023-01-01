 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts out today, Eagles expect him to be ready if needed next week

  
Published January 1, 2023 02:06 AM
nbc_pft_saintseagles_221230
December 30, 2022 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King preview the Eagles' home matchup with the Saints in Week 17, as Philadelphia weighs injuries to key players with a desire to keep momentum and lock down the top seed in the NFC.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss today’s game against the Saints, and now the question is whether he’ll next play in Week 18, or in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Hurts is out today but will be ready next week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

But if the Eagles win today, they won’t need him next week: A Philadelphia win clinches the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and a playoff bye to the divisional round. So if the Eagles win today, it’s hard to believe they would risk Hurts aggravating his shoulder injury in a meaningless Week 18 game.

If the Eagles lose today, they can’t clinch the No. 1 seed this week, and that would likely mean Hurts starts in the season finale against the Giants.

So if Gardner Minshew and the Eagles can beat the Saints today, Hurts’ regular season is likely over. If the Eagles lose their second in a row, expect to see Hurts back on the field next weekend.