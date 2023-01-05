 Skip navigation
Published January 5, 2023 01:31 PM
January 5, 2023 12:48 PM
The Eagles have to win to ensure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Giants have reasons to "call off the dogs" and rest their starters. Can Philadelphia finish enter the postseason with a bounce back win?

Jalen Hurts remained limited in Thursday’s practice, but according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the quarterback did more than Wednesday .

Hurts was first among quarterbacks in throwing drills and participated in the ball security drill, per Zangaro.

But Hurts still hasn’t had a full practice since spraining his right shoulder in a Dec. 18 game against the Bears.

He missed the past two games, both losses with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, and the Eagles’ cushion in the division and as the NFC’s top seed has disappeared. They need to win Sunday against the Giants to assure both.

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (groin), defensive end Josh Sweat (neck) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) did not practice Thursday.

Cornerback Darius Slay (resting player), cornerback James Bradberry (resting player), linebacker Shaun Bradley (wrist), receiver A.J. Brown (resting player), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (resting player), offensive guard Landon Dickerson (resting player), defensive end Brandon Graham (resting player), center Jason Kelce (resting player), defensive end Janarius Robinson (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (knee) and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (resting player) were limited.