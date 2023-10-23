Jalen Hurts scores on QB push play to give Eagles a 17-3 lead

A.J. Brown thought he had a touchdown on a 33-yard reception on fourth down. Alas, he came up 1 yard short.

An expedited replay reversed the ruling on the field, and put the ball down at the 1. Everyone knew what was coming next.

Yet, the Dolphins could not stop Hurts on the quarterback push play, and the Eagles lead 17-3 with 3:10 left until halftime.

A Hurts fumble on the second drive is the only non-scoring drive the Eagles have had, and that led to the Dolphins’ only points.

The Eagles have outgained the Dolphins 179 to 40.

Hurts is 12-of-15 for 143 yards and a touchdown. Brown has three catches for 47 yards and Dallas Goedert has four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.