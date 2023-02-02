Jalen Hurts: Shoulder “getting there,” it’s something I’m dealing with

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is past the point where his right shoulder injury is significant enough to keep him from playing, but he’s not quite back to full strength.

Hurts was asked about the condition of his shoulder at a Thursday press conference and he acknowledged that he’s still working through it as the team prepares for their Super Bowl date with the Eagles.

“I’m getting there. I’ve made it clear this whole time it’s something I’m dealing with,” Hurts said, via Elliot Shorr-Parks of WIP.

Hurts has not appeared on the injury report the last few weeks and it’s hard to imagine that changing unless something goes seriously wrong in the coming days. The offseason may bring more of an idea about the full extent of Hurts’ injury, but nothing is likely to get in the way of his availability in Arizona.