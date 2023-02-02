 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts: Shoulder “getting there,” it’s something I’m dealing with

  
Published February 2, 2023 09:02 AM
nbc_pk_sblviipredicts_230131
January 31, 2023 06:05 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons give their predictions for Super Bowl LVII and explain why Patrick Mahomes is poised to give the Chiefs a strong chance vs. the surging Eagles.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is past the point where his right shoulder injury is significant enough to keep him from playing, but he’s not quite back to full strength.

Hurts was asked about the condition of his shoulder at a Thursday press conference and he acknowledged that he’s still working through it as the team prepares for their Super Bowl date with the Eagles.

“I’m getting there. I’ve made it clear this whole time it’s something I’m dealing with,” Hurts said, via Elliot Shorr-Parks of WIP.

Hurts has not appeared on the injury report the last few weeks and it’s hard to imagine that changing unless something goes seriously wrong in the coming days. The offseason may bring more of an idea about the full extent of Hurts’ injury, but nothing is likely to get in the way of his availability in Arizona.