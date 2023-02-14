 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts: Today is not the day to talk about contract

  
Published February 14, 2023 09:56 AM
February 13, 2023 09:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they were shocked Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense didn’t have a better final play to run in the final seconds of Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts closed out his third season with a terrific performance in Super Bowl LVII, but it wasn’t enough to keep his team from losing 38-35 to the Chiefs.

On Tuesday, Hurts said that figuring out a way to pull out that final victory is the main thing on his mind as he heads into the offseason. Hurts acknowledged that there is going to be a point in the near future when his contract is also on the radar.

Hurts is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie sounds like he is ready to work something out, but Hurts said that now is not the moment to have that conversation.

“I think the thing that I’m most focused on is winning ,” Hurts said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “The only thing I care about is winning and ultimately winning championships. There will be a day when that conversation can be had, but today isn’t that day.”

It probably won’t be too long before those discussions will be underway because Hurts’ final argument for why he should be in Philly for a long time was a good one.