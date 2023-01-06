 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts “trending in the right direction” for Sunday

  
Published January 6, 2023 05:39 AM
nbc_csu_eaglesgiants_2315
January 5, 2023 12:48 PM
The Eagles have to win to ensure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Giants have reasons to "call off the dogs" and rest their starters. Can Philadelphia finish enter the postseason with a bounce back win?

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks like he’s on track to play against the Giants on Sunday.

Hurts has continued practicing this week after making it back on the field last week and all word from Philadelphia points toward Hurts returning after missing two games with a sprained shoulder. The Eagles will clinch the NFC East and the top seed in the conference playoffs with a win.

The latest word came from head coach Nick Sirianni on Friday. Sirianni said that Hurts is “trending in the right direction” ahead of the final practice of the week

The Eagles will release their injury designations later in the day and that will be the next sign about the quarterback’s chances of playing.

Sirianni also said the team is hopeful safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will play. He was designated for return from injured reserve this week and they’ll need to make a roster move to activate him before Saturday afternoon’s deadline.