Jalen Hurts “trending in the right direction” for Sunday

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks like he’s on track to play against the Giants on Sunday.

Hurts has continued practicing this week after making it back on the field last week and all word from Philadelphia points toward Hurts returning after missing two games with a sprained shoulder. The Eagles will clinch the NFC East and the top seed in the conference playoffs with a win.

The latest word came from head coach Nick Sirianni on Friday. Sirianni said that Hurts is “trending in the right direction” ahead of the final practice of the week

The Eagles will release their injury designations later in the day and that will be the next sign about the quarterback’s chances of playing.

Sirianni also said the team is hopeful safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will play. He was designated for return from injured reserve this week and they’ll need to make a roster move to activate him before Saturday afternoon’s deadline.