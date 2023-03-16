 Skip navigation
Jalen Ramsey on Xavien Howard: We’ve had success individually, plan more as a duo

  
Published March 16, 2023 10:37 AM
Jalen Ramsey met the media on Thursday for the first time since joining the Dolphins in a trade with the Rams and the cornerback was looking ahead to a chance to share the field with Xavien Howard.

Ramsey’s arrival gives the Dolphins an enviable pair of cornerbacks to deploy in new coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense and it gives the Dolphins what might be their top combo since the days when Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison were in the same secondary. On Thursday, Ramsey said that he and Howard will wait to make any comparisons to that pair or anyone else until they’ve actually played some games together.

“We trying to be the best man . We ain’t trying to really worry about comparing ourselves with anybody else,” Ramsey said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “We trying to be ourselves. We’ve had some success in our individual careers up until this point. We plan to have more success now together in the same secondary as a duo . . . We just going to get after it. And then when it’s all said and done, then we can talk about — we can go over all of that and we can go over all of what people say. We’ll keep the receipts, and we’ll go back over all of that when it’s all said done, after the fact. That’s what I’ve been doing.”

Any path to success in the AFC is going to require teams to beat a series of good quarterbacks in the regular season and playoffs. The Dolphins hope that the Ramsey trade makes them better suited for that kind of run.