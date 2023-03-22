Jalen Reeves-Maybin signs with Lions

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has signed with the Lions, according to his agent, Brian McLaughlin.

The Texans cut Reeves-Maybin on March 16.

He spent five seasons in Detroit before joining the Texans on a two-year, $7.5 million deal a year ago. Reeves-Maybin played all 17 games last season, seeing action on 88 defensive snaps and 390 on special teams.

The Lions made Reeves-Maybin a fourth-round pick in 2017. Though he started only 14 games in five seasons, he was a core special teams player.

Reeves-Maybin was a team captain in 2021.

He will help replace Chris Board, who left for the Patriots after leading the Lions in special teams snaps in 2022.