MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Jalen Reeves-Maybin signs with Lions

  
Published March 22, 2023 06:38 PM
nbc_pk_falikesv2_230321
March 21, 2023 02:26 PM
With the frantic first week of NFL free agency in the books, Peter King and Myles Simmons take a look at which teams they thought improved their rosters the most.

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has signed with the Lions, according to his agent, Brian McLaughlin.

The Texans cut Reeves-Maybin on March 16.

He spent five seasons in Detroit before joining the Texans on a two-year, $7.5 million deal a year ago. Reeves-Maybin played all 17 games last season, seeing action on 88 defensive snaps and 390 on special teams.

The Lions made Reeves-Maybin a fourth-round pick in 2017. Though he started only 14 games in five seasons, he was a core special teams player.

Reeves-Maybin was a team captain in 2021.

He will help replace Chris Board, who left for the Patriots after leading the Lions in special teams snaps in 2022.