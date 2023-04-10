 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalin Hyatt among Bills’ top-30 visitors today

  
Published April 10, 2023 11:26 AM
nbc_pft_lamarodellthoughtsv2_230410
April 10, 2023 12:25 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how the Ravens agreeing to a one-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr. could either frustrate Lamar Jackson financially or convince the QB to return to Baltimore.

The Bills have University of Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt and South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens in town today for top-30 pre-draft visits, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

Hyatt caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns last season in winning the Bilentnikoff as the nation’s top receiver.

He ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

Pickens played 43 games in four seasons and made 131 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. That includes 42 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2022.

The Bills’ first pick in the 2023 draft is 27th overall.