Jalin Hyatt stopped position drills with a tight hamstring

  
Published March 4, 2023 11:22 AM
University of Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt called it a day before position drills were over Saturday. Hyatt walked off gingerly after a go route and didn’t return.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hyatt experienced tightness in a hamstring.

Hyatt will participate in on-field drills during his Pro Day on March 30.

He ran and jumped earlier in the day, going 4.40 in the 40-yard dash and 11 feet, 3 inches in the broad jump and 40 inches in the vertical jump.

Hyatt caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

“I’m not really worried about running routes; I can run routes,” Hyatt said during his media interview this week. “I know how to release. I played in the SEC. So, I know how to do all those.”