U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Jamaal Williams: I want to stay in Detroit and make my mark

  
Published February 8, 2023 01:00 PM
nbc_pft_goodell_230208
February 8, 2023 03:20 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Roger Goodell’s remarks on the possibility of flexing TNF games and why they believe the officiating has been better, contrary to what Goodell stated.

Running back Jamaal Williams’ second season with the Lions was a big success and he’d like to be back for a third year in Detroit.

Williams set a franchise record with 17 rushing touchdowns while carrying the ball 262 times for a personal-best 1,066 yards. That made him the first Lions back to run for more than 1,000 yards since 2013 and Williams said on Wednesday that he wants a shot at doing it again.

“I really just want to stay with Detroit, if I can,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “Really just stay here and make my mark here. I really want to finish here if I could. I understand it’s a business and the team has to do what’s best for them and I have to do what’s best for me, too, but I just really want us to come to a mutual agreement and just get it done and just get back to playing football.”

Williams’ play was one of the reasons why the Lions made the jump from 3-13-1 to 9-8. If he’s back, he’ll try to help the team keep climbing to their first postseason berth since 2016.