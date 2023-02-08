Jamaal Williams: I want to stay in Detroit and make my mark

Running back Jamaal Williams’ second season with the Lions was a big success and he’d like to be back for a third year in Detroit.

Williams set a franchise record with 17 rushing touchdowns while carrying the ball 262 times for a personal-best 1,066 yards. That made him the first Lions back to run for more than 1,000 yards since 2013 and Williams said on Wednesday that he wants a shot at doing it again.

“I really just want to stay with Detroit, if I can,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “Really just stay here and make my mark here. I really want to finish here if I could. I understand it’s a business and the team has to do what’s best for them and I have to do what’s best for me, too, but I just really want us to come to a mutual agreement and just get it done and just get back to playing football.”

Williams’ play was one of the reasons why the Lions made the jump from 3-13-1 to 9-8. If he’s back, he’ll try to help the team keep climbing to their first postseason berth since 2016.