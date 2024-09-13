Ja’Marcus Ingram returns Tua Tagovailoa’s third INT for a 31-yard score
Published September 12, 2024 10:17 PM
The Dolphins got what they needed to start the second half, allowing only 17 yards before forcing a Bills punt. But Tua Tagovailoa erased all hope of a comeback.
With the Dolphins facing a third-and-five at their own 30, Tagovailoa tried to throw the ball away before A.J. Epenesa sacked him. Instead, Ja’Marcus Ingram intercepted it on the run for an easy 31-yard pick-six.
The Bills lead 31-10.
It was Ingram’s second interception of the night, and the third that Tagovailoa has thrown. Christian Benford had the Bills’ other pick.
Tagovailoa is 16-of-23 for 138 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.