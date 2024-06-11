 Skip navigation
Ja’Marr Chase is at Bengals minicamp

  
Published June 11, 2024 09:24 AM

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is with the team on Tuesday.

Chase has been away from the Bengals all offseason while pushing for a contract extension, but, per multiple reports, he has reported to the team’s mandatory minicamp on Monday.

Had Chase skipped the workouts, he would be subject to more than $100,000 in fines. Some players on the verge of big contracts have been OK with swallowing those fines as part of the process, but Chase opted to go a different route.

Chase said early in the offseason that he was waiting on Justin Jefferson to sign a new deal with the Vikings before moving forward with one of his own. Jefferson got his deal done this month and that could set the stage for the Bengals and Chase reaching an agreement of their own ahead of training camp.

While Chase is in the house, the team is still working without wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins isn’t subject to a fine since he has not signed his franchise tag and the two sides have until mid-July to work out a long-term deal.