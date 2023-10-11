Ja’Marr Chase nets AFC offensive player of the week after big game in Week 5

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said he’s always open after the team’s Week Four loss to the Titans and he proved it in Week Five.

The Bengals fed Chase early and often as they bounced back to beat the Cardinals 34-20. Chase set a franchise record with 15 catches that he turned into 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Chase is the fifth player with at least 15 catches and three touchdowns in the same game and the NFL announced on Wednesday that he is the AFC’s offensive player of the week.

It’s the third time that Chase has taken those honors and the Bengals will be hoping that it’s the start of better offensive days after a rocky opening for the unit in 2023.