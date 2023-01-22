Ja’Marr Chase scores 28-yard touchdown, Bengals lead 7-0
Published January 22, 2023 10:12 AM
It’s snowing in Buffalo, but the Bengals looked plenty prepared to play in the elements on their first drive.
Ja’Marr Chase got loose in the secondary and caught a 28-yard touchdown pass to give the Bengals an early 7-0 lead.
Chase was wide open in the middle of the field on a busted coverage and caught pass 19 yards in front of the line of scrimmage. He then went 9 yards to get into the end zone.
Quarterback Joe Burrow started the first drive 4-of-4 for 64 yards. Running back Joe Mixon had a couple of carries for 15 yards.