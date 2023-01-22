 Skip navigation
Ja’Marr Chase scores 28-yard touchdown, Bengals lead 7-0

  
Published January 22, 2023 10:12 AM
January 19, 2023 05:34 PM
Chris Simms explains why the injured Cincinnati Bengals offensive line leads him to believe that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will come out on top in this Week 17 rematch.

It’s snowing in Buffalo, but the Bengals looked plenty prepared to play in the elements on their first drive.

Ja’Marr Chase got loose in the secondary and caught a 28-yard touchdown pass to give the Bengals an early 7-0 lead.

Chase was wide open in the middle of the field on a busted coverage and caught pass 19 yards in front of the line of scrimmage. He then went 9 yards to get into the end zone.

Quarterback Joe Burrow started the first drive 4-of-4 for 64 yards. Running back Joe Mixon had a couple of carries for 15 yards.