Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Jameis Winston will remain with Saints

  
Published March 13, 2023 05:07 PM
nbc_dps_drewbreesint_230309
March 9, 2023 10:50 AM
Dan Patrick sits down with Drew Brees as they unpack his experience at the NFL combine.

Derek Carr is set to be the new starting quarterback in New Orleans, but the Saints will have a familiar face as their backup.

Jameis Winston told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that he was finalizing a deal to remain with the Saints. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Winston was due to make $12.8 million this season and word late last week that the Saints were talking to him about remaining with the team after taking a pay cut. With chairs getting filled around the league, Winston opted to stay in a familiar spot.

Winston started the first three games of the 2022 season, but was replaced by Andy Dalton after hurting his back and he never got back into the lineup.